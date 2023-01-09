Several students expelled, and others suspended in connection to claims of racial harassment at West Vigo High School

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several West Vigo High School students have been expelled in connection to the racial harassment incidents, and others suspended.
That is according to Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz.
We told you before, the Vigo County School Corporation said it had learned of students transferring away from West Vigo High School because of racial harassment.
They then brought in an outside agency to conduct an investigation.
Some of the findings of that investigation were presented at Monday night's school board meeting.
The agenda was short, but the turn out was large. The community came looking for answers.
Dr. Balitewicz addressed frustrated community members,
"Racism cannot and will not be tolerated in the Vigo County School Corporation."
It is the first time the corporation has spoken publicly with specifics since the investigation began over a month ago. Because of that, enraged community members took to the microphone.
They wanted to know why the corporation had not communicated developments.
"You expelled and suspended some students, but it seems you forgot one part -- the adults," one concerned community member said.
Dr. Balitewicz apologized on behalf of the corporation, after hearing the concerns of a handful of people. He elaborated on some of the findings in the report.
It stated that students time (and time again) reported racial bullying incidents to faculty, and nothing was done.
"At some point students stopped reporting issues because they felt there was a chilling effect that caused inaction by the staff," Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz said.
He listed changes in corporation protocol moving forward, with a focus on West Vigo. There will now be training on reporting issues for students, staff and administration.
"That will include education on racial harassment, language, bullying and related topics. A more intensive program will be created for the football team, where most these issues originated."
The interim superintendent says there will also be diversity programming, a district-wide task force, and disciplinary data presentations at some board meetings.
News 10s Kit Hanley spoke to the mothers of two of the students who transferred because of the harassment.
"We're actually waiting to see if there is any discipline done toward any adults because we have heard a lot about the kids involved, but no adults," Kristina and Crystal Lowe said.
It was a common sentiment among the public who attended the board meeting.
Many comments were also directed toward a school board member who they say has family involved.
"I don't feel he should sit on our board. He has two kids actively involved in the situation. So, he should have nothing to do with any of it."
The Lowes tell News 10 they hope to see more transparency moving forward.
News 10 is not able to confirm the names of the students nor staff involved as of air time. Dr. Balitewicz says they are still in the process of determining a punishment for staff.
We will continue following this story.
In other agenda items,
With a new board comes reorganization.
Members were appointed to their new positions Monday night. Amy Lore was elected president of the board. Rick Burger is now vice president, and Carey Labella was appointed secretary.
We have told you before Dr. Tom Balitewicz is interim superintendent, effective Jan. 3. Once the permanent superintendent position is filled, he will return to assistant superintendent of student services.
The next board meeting is Monday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.