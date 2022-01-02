Several New Year's arrests in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In Sullivan County, deputies made several arrests on New Year's Eve and New Year's morning.
Between 7 p.m. on Friday until 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, deputies say six people were arrested.
A majority of these arrests involved people operating vehicles while intoxicated (OWI).
The first arrest comes out of Hymera, near Meadow and Oak Street. Deputies say Lori Ramsey of Palestine, Illinois was arrested around 7 p.m., with an intoxicated blood alcohol concentrate (BAC) of .12%.
Several hours later around 1:00 a.m., deputies arrested Kimberly Shepherdson of Sullivan for an OWI. This happened on US 41 near County Road 500N for driving left of the center-line. She had a BAC of .12%.
On Saturday morning between 2:00 - 3:00 a.m., deputies made two more OWI arrests.
The next arrest was Shannon Chenoweth of Shelburn. They say she was not only operating a vehicle while intoxicated, but she also left the scene of an accident. She had a BAC of .09%.
Another arrest happened near the intersection of US 41 and Sawmill Road in Farmersburg. They say Richard Collins was arrested for an OWI with a BAC of .26%.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office wants to remind people to drive sober and if you see an impaired driver to call 911 immediately.
During the night, Sullivan County deputies also made several arrests for people in the possession of meth.
The first arrest happened around 10:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The Sullivan County and Shelburn Police Departments arrested Courtney Secrest and Austin Ridge.
Then at 12:30 am, deputies stopped a car near Delaware and Broadway in Shelburn, Indiana. They proceeded to arrest Ashely Alumbaugh who was also in possession of meth.