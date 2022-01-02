You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues or the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Elliston down to Hazleton.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.

Mississinewa River at Ridgeville.
.Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of an additional one and a
half inches of rainfall this weekend...has returned several rivers
to flood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Sunday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Saturday was 18.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4
feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Several New Year's arrests in Sullivan County

  • Updated
  • 0

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In Sullivan County, deputies made several arrests on New Year's Eve and New Year's morning.

Between 7 p.m. on Friday until 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, deputies say six people were arrested.

A majority of these arrests involved people operating vehicles while intoxicated (OWI).

The first arrest comes out of Hymera, near Meadow and Oak Street. Deputies say Lori Ramsey of Palestine, Illinois was arrested around 7 p.m., with an intoxicated blood alcohol concentrate (BAC) of .12%.

Several hours later around 1:00 a.m., deputies arrested Kimberly Shepherdson of Sullivan for an OWI. This happened on US 41 near County Road 500N for driving left of the center-line. She had a BAC of .12%.

On Saturday morning between 2:00 - 3:00 a.m., deputies made two more OWI arrests.

The next arrest was Shannon Chenoweth of Shelburn. They say she was not only operating a vehicle while intoxicated, but she also left the scene of an accident. She had a BAC of .09%.

Another arrest happened near the intersection of US 41 and Sawmill Road in Farmersburg. They say Richard Collins was arrested for an OWI with a BAC of .26%.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office wants to remind people to drive sober and if you see an impaired driver to call 911 immediately.

During the night, Sullivan County deputies also made several arrests for people in the possession of meth.

The first arrest happened around 10:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The Sullivan County and Shelburn Police Departments arrested Courtney Secrest and Austin Ridge.

Then at 12:30 am, deputies stopped a car near Delaware and Broadway in Shelburn, Indiana. They proceeded to arrest Ashely Alumbaugh who was also in possession of meth.

