Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
Wednesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Weather Alert

...Visibility Reduction Due to Smoke Today and Tomorrow...

All of central Indiana will see downstream impacts of smoke from
Canadian fires today and tomorrow. Reduced visibilities are
expected, primarility between 3 and 4 miles, with peak reductions
of 1 mile possible. Air Quality may also be unhealthy for
sensitive groups.

If traveling through these areas be prepared for haze that could
suddenly reduce visibilities. We expect conditions to improve
beginning on Thursday.

Several new laws are set to go into effect in Indiana, this one deals with LGBTQ instruction in schools

  Updated
  • 0
Indiana state house

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, several new laws will go into effect in Indiana. One of them deals with LGBTQ instruction in schools.

House Enrolled Act 16-08 prevents teachers from teaching "human sexuality" to kindergarten through 4th-grade students.

The bill also requires all schools to tell parents if their student requests to change their name or pronouns.

Opponents of the bill say it's not necessary and that students in those grades aren't taught about sexuality anyway.

They also say it could "out" transgender students to their parents.

Advocates for the bill say parents should be the ones to lead these sensitive discussions with their kids.

