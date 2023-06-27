Several new laws are set to go into effect in Indiana, this one deals with LGBTQ instruction in schools

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, several new laws will go into effect in Indiana. One of them deals with LGBTQ instruction in schools.
House Enrolled Act 16-08 prevents teachers from teaching "human sexuality" to kindergarten through 4th-grade students.
The bill also requires all schools to tell parents if their student requests to change their name or pronouns.
Opponents of the bill say it's not necessary and that students in those grades aren't taught about sexuality anyway.
They also say it could "out" transgender students to their parents.
Advocates for the bill say parents should be the ones to lead these sensitive discussions with their kids.