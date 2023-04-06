 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site down to Mount Carmel.

.Lowland, minor flooding continues along the Wabash River at
Montezuma...and at Hutsonville down to Mount Carmel.  The Wabash has
crested...with flooding forecast to end tonight at both Montezuma
and Vincennes.  Minor flooding is expected to continue amid rain-
free conditions...at Hutsonville and Riverton into Sunday...and at
Mount Carmel into the middle of next week.

Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land. Dry conditions are expected through next week...
which will allow the lowest portions of the Wabash River to crest
and fall below flood by next weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by noon Friday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Thursday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 5.9 feet Sunday,
April 16.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Several members dismissed from Vigo County School Task Force

Vigo County Schools

 Moore, Rondrell

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A committee focused on addressing racism in Vigo County schools is changing.

News 10 obtained a letter from interim superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz Thursday.It was addressed to Judge Chris Newton. Newton was a member of the corporation's Equity Leadership and Advisory Team. That committee was formed in January.

In the letter, Balitewicz said Newton's services on the committee would be ending Thursday.

Judge Newton told News 10 some other members of the committee received similar letters. Newton says this all stems back to a request the committee made in March.

They had asked to see a full report of the racism investigation at West Vigo High School.

He says the majority of the group felt the request was necessary to move forward with what they were tasked to do. That request was denied by the school corporation's Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Matthew McClendon.

Newton told News 10 he volunteered for this committee because he strongly believes in racial equity throughout Vigo County.

He's saddened by the corporation's choice to get rid of many of the task force members.

"It's disappointing because there is important work that was going on.. that needs to take place, and we had many of the right people there to make that a reality," Newton said.

News 10 also requested a copy of that same report in December. We were also denied access.

We reached out to the school corporation for comment. We received a statement from School Board President Amy Lore. In a statement she said:

"We appreciate the commitment and careful consideration demonstrated by members... as the work of the Equity Leadership and Advisory Team Advances, we look forward to its support to help the district cultivate a learning environment that is welcoming and belonging for all."

