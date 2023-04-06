Several members dismissed from Vigo County School Task Force

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A committee focused on addressing racism in Vigo County schools is changing.
News 10 obtained a letter from interim superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz Thursday.It was addressed to Judge Chris Newton. Newton was a member of the corporation's Equity Leadership and Advisory Team. That committee was formed in January.
In the letter, Balitewicz said Newton's services on the committee would be ending Thursday.
Judge Newton told News 10 some other members of the committee received similar letters. Newton says this all stems back to a request the committee made in March.
They had asked to see a full report of the racism investigation at West Vigo High School.
He says the majority of the group felt the request was necessary to move forward with what they were tasked to do. That request was denied by the school corporation's Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Matthew McClendon.
Newton told News 10 he volunteered for this committee because he strongly believes in racial equity throughout Vigo County.
He's saddened by the corporation's choice to get rid of many of the task force members.
"It's disappointing because there is important work that was going on.. that needs to take place, and we had many of the right people there to make that a reality," Newton said.
News 10 also requested a copy of that same report in December. We were also denied access.
We reached out to the school corporation for comment. We received a statement from School Board President Amy Lore. In a statement she said:
"We appreciate the commitment and careful consideration demonstrated by members... as the work of the Equity Leadership and Advisory Team Advances, we look forward to its support to help the district cultivate a learning environment that is welcoming and belonging for all."