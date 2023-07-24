Several local Illinois counties added to the state's disaster declaration - here's what that means

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has added 13 additional counties to the state's disaster declaration - and some of those counties are in the Wabash Valley.

This comes after the round of severe weather moved through the area from June 29 to July 2.

The counties added to the list include Calhoun, Christian, Clark, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Logan, Macon, Monroe, Moultrie, Pike, Scott and Vermillion Counties.

The counties that were already on the list include Coles, Cook, Edgar, Hancock, McDonough, Morgan, Sangamon, and Washington.

What does this mean?

State officials have already been working with county agencies. Now that there's a disaster declaration, the local governments have better access to help from the state.

"My administration stands with communities across the state in the work to recover from recent severe weather," Pritzker said in a written statement. "To continue to support those impacted, I have signed a broader disaster proclamation to mobilize every available resource, accelerating the recovery process and providing relief for our residents. I want to thank IEMA-OHS and local officials for their ongoing coordination."