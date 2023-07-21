Several injuries were reported after a police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a two-county police chase that left "several" injured.
Indiana State Police told News 10 the chase started in Sullivan. Police started chasing a stolen vehicle with two missing juveniles.
Police chased them to Knox County, where the juveniles crashed into another vehicle. That happened on US 41 near Oaktown.
Police told News 10 a medical helicopter was called to the scene.
A state police team is reconstructing the crash.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says there were no life threatening injuries in this crash, and that "all suspects are in custody."
We expect more information in the future.