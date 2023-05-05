Several injured, family displaced in suspected arson in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A fire destroyed a Terre Haute home and injured several people in the process. Now, firefighters are calling it arson.
It happened Friday night at a home on the 1400 block of Woodley Avenue.
The original call reported people trapped inside, but dispatch is now saying everyone inside did make it out.
Terre Haute Fire Chief, Bill Berry says one adult and one child had to be taken to an area hospital with smoke inhalation.
Berry says one firefighter had to be taken to the emergency room with a leg injury. Another was treated on the scene for exhaustion.
Berry says that the fire displaced a family of two adults and four children. They contacted the Red Cross to help those displaced.
Again, officials have ruled the fire an arson.