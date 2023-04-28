Several Indiana educational bills move to governor's desk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's legislative session is coming to a close, and several bills are now awaiting final approval.
This week, several bills were sent to Governor Eric Holcomb's desk.
Here's a look at some of the bills concerning education.
House Bill 11-77
House Bill 11-77 deals with voluntary handgun training for teachers. Schools can apply for state money to pay for the training.
The curriculum outlined in the bill includes 40 hours of training.
House Bill 14-49
House Bill 14-49 automatically enrolls students into the state's 21st Century Scholars program.
In the past, students had to apply for the program in junior high school.
The bill's author says this change will stop students from falling through the cracks.
House Bill 15-28
House Bill 15-28 helps working professionals make a transition to teaching. People in a qualifying program can get up to $10,000 in grant money.
House Bill 16-39
House Bill 16-37 expands scholarship programs for the next generation of Hoosier educators. The deadline for Holcomb to sign that bill is Wednesday.