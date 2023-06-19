Several construction projects are underway in the Wabash Valley - here's what you need to know

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several construction projects could disrupt your commute this week in the Wabash Valley.
First, South Lama Street is closed in southern Vigo County. The road is closed from State Road 46 to Gross Drive, near Riley. It's closed for crossing construction. South Lama Street should reopen on June 26.
Paving continues on 15th Street in Vincennes. Crews are working between Hart Street and the Railroad Tracks. The work is expected to continue through Wednesday.
In Owen County, a portion of State Road 246 is closed. Crews are replacing pipes between Vandalia and Clay City.
Crews are working between County Road 100 East and County Road 1500 West. Detours will change as crews move on to each pipe location. Crews will work between 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily through the end of July.