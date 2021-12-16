Several arrested after Parke County stabbing, including the victim

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people were charged following a Thursday morning stabbing in Parke County.
It all started when police said they were called for a domestic situation in Bloomingdale.
When police arrived, they said they found a person who had been stabbed.
Several people were charged following the incident, including the stabbing victim.
Melissa Wimmer, 40, from Rockville was charged with battery with a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury and domestic battery in the presence of a minor.
Gloria Farrington, 60, also of Rockville, was charged with domestic battery in the presence of a minor.
Joshua Engelking, 35, of Bloomingdale was charged with possession of a schedule III narcotic and possession of paraphernalia.
The stabbing victim, who was treated on the scene, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule III narcotic and possession of paraphernalia.
While the charges for Engelking and the stabbing victim appear to be the same, police did not specify if Engelking was actually the victim in their original release.