Several animals perish in West Terre Haute barn fire

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Several animals perished in a West Terre Haute barn fire Friday. 

It happened in the 2500 block of Certain Street at around 5 p.m.  Crews with the Sugar Creek Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire in about 30 minutes without injuries or damage to surrounding buildings. 

The barn's owners were able to evacuate some animals. The fire has been ruled accidental. 

The fire department reminds people to be cautious when using any type of electrical or gas heating device. 

