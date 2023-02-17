Several agencies are partnering with the city of Sullivan to start a new housing development project

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Fourteen-million-dollars is being used to build better homes in Sullivan, Indiana.
The housing development could bring a younger workforce into town.
This project is a scattered site development. Mayor Clint Lamb says bringing in these townhomes will help convert eyesores and better the city.
"Making your community attractive, every city needs citizens, every business needs customers, every employer needs employees, every school needs students. So what's the common denominator? It's people, right? They all need a place to live," said Lamb.
The Radiant Communities Development Corporation, the IHCDA and other partners plan to construct 40 new three-bedroom townhomes and single-family homes. The program will spread across 14 lots, essentially downtown on North Court St.
One local business owner in downtown Sullivan is pleased to hear that the mayor is bringing in new homes to the area.
"He's always trying to better the town and encourage people to move here, even people who don't live here and make it into a nice community for people to raise their families," said Cary Snyder, President of "Sullivan Furniture."
The Executive Director at Radiant CDC, Marchelle Berry, says the agency is honored to be partnering with the city.
Berry says this project will bring quality, affordable housing for the city.
With more homes downtown, Snyder says this could possibly benefit his business.
"It's a bonus. I mean, chances are they are going to walk down through here. Anytime walk by our window, they're going to see furniture, so that there's a good chance I'll get some added customers from that," said Snyder.
Construction is scheduled to start fall of this year. They are aiming for completion in the fall of 2024.