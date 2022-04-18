 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.

* WHERE...Vigo, Clay, Owen, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe, Knox,
Daviess, Martin and Lawrence Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Clouds are expected to clear overnight
allowing temperatures to fall into the lower 30s by sunrise.
Elevated winds may keep frost from forming in some areas. Best
chance for frost formation will be in valleys and wind sheltered
areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Settlement in the works for federal lawsuit against a local health department

Vigo County Health Department
By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A settlement is in the works in a federal lawsuit against the Vigo County Health Department.

You'll recall, a man sued the health department over a social media post.

The man said the health department violated his freedom of speech.

That's after the department removed his post on its page. His post was about the pandemic. It called into question COVID-19 case data.

The health department said he was engaging in disinformation and unprotected speech.

The man was asking to be unbanned from the health department's Facebook page and for all of his comments to be restored.

However, the health department no longer has a Facebook page.

Both sides have agreed to file a motion asking the judge to dismiss the case.

The exact details of the settlement are not public yet.