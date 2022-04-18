Settlement in the works for federal lawsuit against a local health department

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A settlement is in the works in a federal lawsuit against the Vigo County Health Department.
You'll recall, a man sued the health department over a social media post.
The man said the health department violated his freedom of speech.
That's after the department removed his post on its page. His post was about the pandemic. It called into question COVID-19 case data.
The health department said he was engaging in disinformation and unprotected speech.
The man was asking to be unbanned from the health department's Facebook page and for all of his comments to be restored.
However, the health department no longer has a Facebook page.
Both sides have agreed to file a motion asking the judge to dismiss the case.
The exact details of the settlement are not public yet.