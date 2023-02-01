Settlement agreement helps voters with print disabilities

INDIANAPOLIS - A new settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit in Indiana should make voting easier for voters with print disabilities.
The state has agreed to acquire a new remote accessible ballot marking tool. It will allow voters to access and mark their ballots digitally with their own assistive technology. Then, they can submit it via email.
“Print disabled people deserve equity in voting rights. By ensuring an accessible electronic means for voting absentee, this settlement agreement provides many of Indiana’s blind and print disabled voters an accessible means to exercise our voting rights, privately and independently," said Dee Ann Hart, a member of the Board of Directors of the American Council of the Blind of Indiana and its Advocacy and Awareness Committee Chair.
The tool will be available to voters in time for the May 2023 primary election.
According to Indiana Disability Rights, the court has granted two preliminary striking down Indiana’s rule that absentee voters who could not independently mark their own ballot may vote absentee by mail only by appointment with a “traveling board” of elections officials. A legislative amendment removing that requirement is being sought.
Eligible voters who want to exercise the new remote accessible ballot marking tool option should apply for an absentee ballot. The absentee application can be accessed by logging into the Voter Portal and selecting “Voter With Print Disabilities.”