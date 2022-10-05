Set-up starts for upcoming circus in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Preparations for this year's Zora Shrine Circus are underway.
News 10 stopped by the big top to get an inside look.
They've already raised the tent, and they have started to get the animals in place.
Members of the Shrine divan and Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennet were on the circus grounds. One of the animal performers, Humphry, helped to welcome them.
The Shriners say it's just one of many acts at this year's circus.
The grand opening of the circus is happening on Thursday. The first show will start at 7:30 in the evening. Shows continue through the weekend.