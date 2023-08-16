Session planned to discuss carbon dioxide injections

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More and more people are speaking out about a plan to inject carbon dioxide in the Wabash Valley.
The Environmental Protection Agency wants to hear from you about the project. It's a proposal to inject and store carbon dioxide underground.
It would take place in Vigo and Vermillion Counties.
Vigo County commissioners are working to help educate residents about the plan. It hopes to hear from more people in the coming days.
"I know this is a touchy subject when you're talking about people's land, and it gets emotional. We would all be that way if it was our land. We just ask that everybody would be respectful during that meeting," Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard said.
The commissioners plan to host a public information session on Tuesday.
Representatives from the company and local lawmakers have been asked to be at that meeting. It's happening at Fayette Elementary School from 6 to 8 in the evening.