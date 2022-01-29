Serving style with a side of shenanigans - Shannonigan's Hair Shack opens its doors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new salon in town, and it's serving style with a side of shenanigans!
Shannonigan's Hair Shack had its grand opening on Saturday! It's located in the Haute City Center in Terre Haute!
The salon offers cuts, colors, perms, waxing, and cosmetology services.
Life-long stylist, Shannon Daughtery, had been debating to open a salon for years, and she says the stars have finally aligned...
"It's very emotional, exciting, overwhelming, everything -- all at the same time," Daughtery said.
The salon is currently looking for hairstylists and barbers who want to work in a fun environment!