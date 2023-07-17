Services held for Indiana deputy killed in the line of duty

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosiers gathered to pay their respects to another law enforcement officer on Monday.

Services for Marion County Deputy John Durm took place this afternoon in Indianapolis.

One week ago, Durm was killed in the line of duty. Police say a murder suspect stepped out of a jail transport van.

He allegedly wrapped his handcuff chain around Durm's neck until he went unconscious.

Durm served in the Marion County Sheriff's Office for nearly four decades. He leaves behind a wife and four grown sons.

One of his sons, Cory Durm, spoke at the service.

"I get everybody needs to cry. You can be happy. You can smile. It's going to be okay, and you know why? There's a beautiful man in Jesus Christ sitting with dad right now," Durm said.

This is the third Hoosier officer to be laid to rest in the past two weeks. Each of them died in the line of duty.