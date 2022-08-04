Services for Indiana police officer killed in the line of duty set for Friday and Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The visitation for Indiana police officer Noah Shahnavaz happens on Friday, with his funeral set for Saturday.
The Elwood police officer was shot and killed early Sunday morning.
Having suffered similar losses with Officers Brent Long, Rob Pitts and Greg Ferency, we talked with the Terre Haute police department to speak with officers about their thoughts on the tragedy.
Sergeant Ryan Adamson told us that the community is vital when tragedies like this happen.
When our own town had similar losses, it was the community that helped the department move on.
"But one thing that's heartening in all the negative circumstances is that the community comes together they support not only each other, but they support the officer's families, and they support each other," Adamson said.
Members of the Honor Guard and recent graduates of the police academy will be attending the funeral for Shahnavaz.