Serious crash leads to drunk driving charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women were hospitalized after a Friday night crash.
The Terre Haute Police Department says this happened at South 13th and Lockport streets in Terre Haute just before 10 p.m. Friday.
Fire personnel had to extract one of the drivers from her vehicle.
She was taken to an out of area hospital for treatment.
Her name has not yet been released.
Police say the other driver was 28-year-old, Jamie Gerrard.
She was also taken to the hospital for treatment but has since been released.
Upon investigation, police say both drivers were intoxicated at the time of the crash.
Gerrard is now booked in the Vigo County Jail for Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated and Possession of Marijuana.
Police say the first woman has not been formally charged yet.