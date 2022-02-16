Senators launch bipartisan bill to regulate kids' use of social media

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River and Tippecanoe River.

.Rain, heavy at times, is expected to move into the region tonight
and continue through Thursday. Total rainfall amounts of over two
inches are expected. This rainfall in addition to snow melt will
lead to flooding along area rivers. Lowland and minor flooding is
expected in most locations, with moderate flooding possible along
parts of the upper Wabash. Another system early next week could
lengthen the amount of time in flood and make the flooding worse
than currently forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage tomorrow
evening to a crest of 22.9 feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late
tomorrow morning to 22.9 feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of
many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential
properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton
are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo
county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near
Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to
13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 11.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 23.6
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Central Indiana

* WHEN...From 7 PM EST this evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday.
Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are likely with locally higher
amounts possible. These amounts can lead to both areal and
river flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected through 4PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Senators launch bipartisan bill to regulate kids' use of social media

Senators launch bipartisan bill to regulate kids' use of social media

Two US senators are pushing to curb the potentially harmful impacts of social media on young people with a new bill targeting tech platforms' handling of content surrounding issues such as eating disorders, substance abuse and suicide.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Two US senators are pushing to curb the potentially harmful impacts of social media on young people with a new bill targeting tech platforms' handling of content surrounding issues such as eating disorders, substance abuse and suicide.

The new bipartisan legislation, known as the Kids Online Safety Act, was introduced Wednesday by Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn. It marks the latest example of how Congress is flexing its regulatory power over the tech industry as lawmakers have advanced a slew of bills to rein in the industry.

"Big Tech has brazenly failed children and betrayed its trust, putting profits above safety," Blumenthal said in a release.

The legislation proposes creating new, explicit responsibilities for tech platforms to protect children from digital harms, including sexual exploitation, the promotion of gambling and alcohol, and "rabbit holes of dangerous material," according to a fact sheet released by the lawmakers.

Under the bill, tech companies would have to provide settings for families to protect their kids from harmful content including tools to govern children's online purchases and potential app addiction, and those settings would have to be enabled by default.

It would also force social media companies to publish annual third-party audits outlining the risks of their platforms for minors. And it would compel platforms to make their data available to independent researchers and academics who can study the platforms' impacts on young people.

"In hearings over the last year, Senator Blumenthal and I have heard countless stories of physical and emotional damage affecting young users, and Big Tech's unwillingness to change," Blackburn said in a release. "The Kids Online Safety Act will address those harms by setting necessary safety guiderails for online platforms to follow that will require transparency and give parents more peace of mind."

The legislative push comes months after a US Surgeon General's report highlighting how social media risks contributing to a crisis in teen mental health. And it follows claims by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen that the company's platforms have compromised the safety of young people, and particularly teenage girls.

Congress has held a number of hearings in the wake of Haugen's claims. Executives from Facebook, its subsidiary Instagram, Snap, TikTok and YouTube have all testified about the impact of their platforms on younger users.

On a call with reporters Wednesday, Blackburn and Blumenthal said they planned to forge ahead with or without the tech industry's support. "Social media platforms have proven they are not going to regulate themselves," Blackburn said.

The bill's authors said it is aimed squarely at Big Tech and its use of algorithmically driven recommendations to drive harmful content to teens. Under the proposal, families could gain new tools to opt out of algorithmic content ranking.

But the legislation is open-ended about the types of platforms subject to its provisions, which could raise questions about its breadth.

For example, the bill promises to apply to all entities that provide "a commercial software application or electronic service that connects to the internet and that is used, or is reasonably likely to be used, by a minor" — in this case, someone who is below the age of 17.

The definition does not exempt platforms below a certain number of users or market cap, limitations that commonly have been included in tech regulation bills targeting app stores and online marketplaces. The legislation also explicitly applies to non-profits and so-called "common carriers," a legal term that encapsulates telecom companies, airlines and other important industries.

Blumenthal told CNN that the bill's focus will be on the "type of activity, what actions are undertaken by those entities, not so much by how they are characterized or how they characterize themselves." Blumenthal said he and Blackburn will "continue to contemplate the reach of the proposal ... but the point is we need to move forward."

Blumenthal added: "Our purpose here is not to burn the internet to the ground, not to destroy tech platforms or the internet, or these sites. It is simply to enlist the social media platforms in this joint effort to achieve what should be a common goal: Protecting children against eating disorders, bullying, self harm, suicide -- all the bad stuff that right now, all too often, are driven by these algorithms."

It's not clear how soon the bill could be considered in committee, but Blumenthal said Wednesday he and Blackburn will "fight for swift passage."

