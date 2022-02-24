Senators are releasing statements following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) -- Senator Todd Young and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth have both issued a statement after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Here is Senator Young's full statement:
“Vladimir Putin is attacking the democratic, rules-based order that has benefitted countless Americans and millions around the globe since World War II. The United States must stand with the Ukrainian people by immediately providing additional assistance, including military equipment and lethal aid.
“American strength and leadership in this moment is critical. The weak response from the United States following Russia’s previous invasions of Georgia and Crimea left Putin undeterred in his perverse ambition of rebuilding the Soviet Union.
“In the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine, the United States must be united and resolute. Sanctions announced earlier this week by President Biden are a positive step, as are ongoing efforts to rally our NATO allies. We should immediately impose the strongest possible economic sanctions to make Putin a global outcast. We must cut off Russia from SWIFT and freeze the life of luxury enjoyed by Putin and his oligarchs.
“Leaders of the free world must awaken to the challenges that come with the return of great power conflict and a multipolar world. With Russia and China content to chart their own paths, despite the costs, we must examine what credible deterrence means – both for Putin in Moscow and Xi in Beijing. The goal should not be preparing for the next response, but to deter attacks in the first place.
“The stakes extend beyond Europe, as China is watching us and clearly has the same ambitions for Taiwan. It is essential that America sends an unequivocal message: invading sovereign, democratic nations will never be tolerated.”
- Senator Todd Young
Here is Senator Duckworth's full statement:
“The human suffering caused—and any blood spilled—as a result of this unjustified and unjustifiable attack on Ukraine’s sovereign territory are solely on Vladimir Putin’s hands. Our nation, our NATO allies and all countries who value human rights, sovereignty and the rule of law must hold him and his cronies fully, painfully and immediately accountable. Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and inexcusable escalation of this violent invasion will succeed in only one thing: uniting the free world against Russia’s autocratic regime in support of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty, its people and its right to self-governance.”
- U.S Senator Tammy Duckworth