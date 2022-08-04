Senator Mike Braun calls for more action against criminals targeting cops

INDIANA (WTHI) - In the wake of a recent death of an Indiana officer, legislators are calling for harsher punishment against criminals targeting police.
Investigations show that Carl Boards II, the man charged with murdering Elwood officer Noah Shanavaz, has a history of violence against police. In 2006, Boards was sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting at Indianapolis police. He only served 13 of those years.
Senator Mike Braun has called for criminals targeting or killing police to serve maximum sentences.
"If you try to kill a police officer, you should pay the highest price possible. I support making the targeting of police in a violent crime an aggravating factor in favor the harshest penalties available." Braun said in his call to action.
Braun hopes to make harsher punishment a reality with the Think Blue Line Act. The act will ensure criminals targeting, killing, or attempting to kill cops, will have maximum sentences.
Right now, criminals targeting federal law enforcement officers or federal prosecutors, are likely to receive maximum sentences. But, criminals targeting local and state law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and first responders, do not.
The Thin Blue Line Act aims to give local and state officers equal justice by giving criminals stricter sentences.