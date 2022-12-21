Senate passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill to avert shutdown

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Near blizzard-like conditions at times from heavy snow and winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Dangerous cold. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero will cause frostbite and hypothermia even if outside for only a short time. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely this evening as temperatures drop very rapidly while precipitation is ongoing and roads are wet. This will cause significant travel difficulty. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 &&