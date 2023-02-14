Senate committee holds bill that would give some taxpayer money to Indiana charter schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - A senate bill in Indiana would give some taxpayer money from traditional public schools to charter schools.
Republican Representative Linda Rogers, of Granger, introduced an amendment to Senate Bill 398 on Tuesday before the Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy. The amendment sets a new guideline that would ultimately reduce the amount of money diverted to charter schools.
Each district would be assigned a base level of operations funding, which would be calculated on a three-year average from 2021, 2022, and 2023. Starting in 2024, the operations funding would be compared to the base level. Any funding above that amount would be split proportionally per student at charter schools in the county or contiguous counties.
Rogers told the committee that local funding should follow students as state funding does, "Unlike traditional public schools, they are not political subdivisions and do not have the ability to raise local revenue through property tax levees or referendums."
The amendment also requires charter schools receiving the taxpayer money to establish an operations fund, which has limited uses.
The bill drew criticism from several Hoosier education advocacy groups including the Indiana State Teachers' Association, Indiana Urban Schools Association, and the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents. They say the taxpayer money should remain in the districts in which voters have a say. A representative of the Association of Public School Superintendents testified that any loss to revenue could hurt schools.
"Lights have to be turned on, heat has to be turned on, busses have to be fueled, drivers have to be paid, if you lose 50 students or you lose 2,000 students - there's still a relationship to that," said Executive Director Bob Taylor.
Meanwhile, those in support of the bill testified that local money should follow students, wherever they choose to go, as state money does. Advocates say it's about closing a funding disparity for Hoosier students.
"We're funding the students and the education of each Indiana student, and we should do so in a more equitable fashion than we do today," said Molly Collins of the Institute on Quality Education.
The committee held the bill for future consideration, meaning it does not immediately advance.