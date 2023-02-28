Senate Bill 402 could change how kids learn in the classroom

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Most schools in Indiana use what is called a "3-Cueuing System" to teach reading.
The current "3-Cueuing System" teaches children to read by using visuals to see if the word looks and sounds right, and makes sense.
Some study suggests that the "3-Cueuing System" approach to reading, is counterproductive for students.
Researchers believe that students who learn by this method are unable to make the connection between the spoken in the printed word.
If Senate Bill 402 is approved, school corporations will be required to use a curriculum that is based on the Science of Reading starting with the 2024-2025 school year.
"The Science of Reading focuses on teaching children how to sound out words based on the letters that are in the word in the order they are in," said State Senator for District 39 Eric Bassler.
In the classroom, educators will be required to obtain Science of Reading certification to be licensed as an elementary school teacher.
Public schools would also be required to post certain reading materials on the school's website for parents to review
Senator Bassler says most educators she spoke with our in favor of the bill
"I continue to find teachers to be very dedicated and I think they’re going to be open to the idea if they think it’s going to help kids do a better job."