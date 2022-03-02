Senate Bill 382 aims to lower tobacco taxes

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River, White River, Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the East Fork
White River from Rivervale downstream, White River at Petersburg and
Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.
Moderate flooding remains on the Wabash at Mount Carmel. All three
rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7 and flooding on the East Fork White is
expected to last until March 3.

Upcoming rainfall early next week may bring renewed rises to area
waterways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Thursday afternoon by around
1245 PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Wednesday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage early Friday
afternoon to 11.2 feet.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River, White River, Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the East Fork
White River from Rivervale downstream, White River at Petersburg and
Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.
Moderate flooding remains on the Wabash at Mount Carmel. All three
rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7 and flooding on the East Fork White is
expected to last until March 3.

Upcoming rainfall early next week may bring renewed rises to area
waterways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Thursday afternoon by around
1245 PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Wednesday /9:30 PM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 18.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Wednesday /9:30 PM EST Wednesday/ was
19.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage Friday
morning to 12.1 feet.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Senate Bill 382 aims to lower tobacco taxes

  • Updated
  • 0
Vaping doubled the risk of erectile dysfunction in men age 20 and older, study finds

Vaping doubled the risk of erectile dysfunction in men age 20 and older, study finds.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana House of Representatives recently passed Senate Bill 382. It mostly deals with taxes, but one section could seriously impact the health of Hoosiers.

This bill authored by Senator Holdman and Senator Buchanan will lower taxes on some tobacco products. Now one group says it could impact younger hoosiers' health.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network says Senate Bill 382 will put people at risk. Bryan Hannon is the Indiana Government Relations Director, he says this is a setback.

"It's a 40 percent tax reduction and we know that the most important thing that we can do to keep kids away from tobacco is to raise the price of tobacco this legislation goes in the complete opposite direction and lowers the tax on some products."

According to the State Department of Health, in 2018 24 percent of high schoolers were using tobacco products... including e-cigarettes.

"We need to make sure e-cigs are being treated the same as any other tobacco products in the state unfortunately this bill does not do that."

Hannon says there's still time to make a change. The American Cancer Society is asking lawmakers to strip the tobacco tax cuts from the bill.

He says you can still take action if you don't want to see this bill move forward.

"I would encourage people to reach out to your lawmaker there's still time left in this legislative session to make sure we don't go backward. We of course want lawmakers to move forward for public health. Indiana is among the least healthy states in the country. We have the 6th highest smoking rate."

We reached out to Senator Holdman who authored this bill. He declined to comment.

Recommended for you