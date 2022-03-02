Senate Bill 382 aims to lower tobacco taxes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana House of Representatives recently passed Senate Bill 382. It mostly deals with taxes, but one section could seriously impact the health of Hoosiers.
This bill authored by Senator Holdman and Senator Buchanan will lower taxes on some tobacco products. Now one group says it could impact younger hoosiers' health.
The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network says Senate Bill 382 will put people at risk. Bryan Hannon is the Indiana Government Relations Director, he says this is a setback.
"It's a 40 percent tax reduction and we know that the most important thing that we can do to keep kids away from tobacco is to raise the price of tobacco this legislation goes in the complete opposite direction and lowers the tax on some products."
According to the State Department of Health, in 2018 24 percent of high schoolers were using tobacco products... including e-cigarettes.
"We need to make sure e-cigs are being treated the same as any other tobacco products in the state unfortunately this bill does not do that."
Hannon says there's still time to make a change. The American Cancer Society is asking lawmakers to strip the tobacco tax cuts from the bill.
He says you can still take action if you don't want to see this bill move forward.
"I would encourage people to reach out to your lawmaker there's still time left in this legislative session to make sure we don't go backward. We of course want lawmakers to move forward for public health. Indiana is among the least healthy states in the country. We have the 6th highest smoking rate."
We reached out to Senator Holdman who authored this bill. He declined to comment.