Senate Bill 134 - One local pet store supports bill, but the Humane Society of the United States has a different opinion

INDIANA (WTHI) - Some Indiana legislators are working to get better conditions for animals sold at pet stores.
Senate Bill 134 would make it so pet stores have to get their dogs and cats from registered breeders.
Jennifer Ferency is the owner of Petland in Terre Haute. She fully supports Senate Bill 134.
She gets many of her dogs from "Canine Care Certified' breeders. She says getting dogs from "Qualified" breeders is crucial.
"I pick up 100% of the puppies that I have here in the store, myself, every week. See exactly where the puppies are coming from. It's the way it should be down in my opinion," said Ferency.
A new amendment to the bill would create more protections for consumers. It would also add a third-party auditor. The auditor would make sure breeders are taking care of the animals properly.
Ferency says pet stores should take responsibility for the animals they sell.
"New breeders call me daily, that want to sell puppies to me. My first question is, can I come to your location? If they say no, the phone call is pretty much done," said Ferency.
The Humane Society of the United States strongly opposes this bill.
Samantha Chapman is the Indiana State Director. She says this bill would take away the ability of local communities to regulate the sale of dogs and cats sourced from puppy mills in pet stores.
She says this bill is an attack on animals consumers and local control.
Illinois lawmakers passed a law in 2021"Banning the sale of dogs and cats" in pet stores.
The Humane Society of the United States supported that ban. Ferency says banning pet stores would drive more people to buy from online breeders.
"I mean if there were no pet stores where people couldn't get there pets. Let's say we are talking about puppies, people are still going to get puppies. They are just going to get them from other places, online or whatever. I mean, when you're doing that, you're not seeing anything," said Ferency.
Right now, the bill is still being discussed in the Indiana senate.