Semiconductor business sets up shop at WestGate Technology Park

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - NHanced semiconductors is one of two firms setting up shop at WestGate Technology Park. WestGate sits on the west side of the Crane Navy base.
Right now NHanced is in its first stage of establishing what it calls 'Foundry 2.0'. Foundry 2.0 is a new manufacturing model for custom integrated circuits.
In simple terms, NHanced would take circuits from a supplier like Samsung or Intel. They would then customize that circuit for a buyer.
Right now in the world of semiconductors, big suppliers don't want to make small shipments. NHanced looks to bridge the gap between those big suppliers and businesses wanting small shipments.
The organization has an office at WestGate, but that's just phase 1. As the plan rolls out Foundry 2.0 would turn into a 100 million dollar investment. That would come in the form of a factory and high-tech jobs just outside of the navy base.
NHanced president Bob Patti "We can build a silicon valley, a silicon prairie as it were that is in Indiana. It leverages intellectual property more than capital."