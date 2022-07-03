Semi driver killed in Putnam County interstate crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person has died after a single semi tractor-trailer accident Sunday morning.
It happened around 8:25 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the 36-mile marker in Putnam County.
Indiana State Police said a 2001 Volvo semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on the interstate when, for an undetermined reason, the driver lost control of the semi and struck a guardrail.
Troopers said the impact from the crash caused the semi to flip over and catch on fire, killing the driver.
There were no passengers in the semi.
The driver has not been identified yet.
ISP said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor of the accident.