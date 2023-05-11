Semi driver arrested after Thursday morning I-70 crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is facing charges after a Thursday morning crash on Interstate 70.
It happened around 11:30 at the westbound lanes of the 32 mile-marker. That's in Putnam County.
That crash involved two semis.
According to police, Benjamin Polk, age 32, of Indianapolis, was trying to pass another semi. Polk ran into the back of the other semi and sideswiped it.
Police said Polk overcorrected, resulting in the truck rolling over to its side.
The other driver stopped immediately.
After his truck came to a stop, police said Polk immediately climbed out the passenger side window - and took off running.
Polk was caught by correctional officers driving a transport vehicle.
Police said Polk appeared drunk but refused to take a field sobriety or chemical test.
Polk went to the hospital. Once cleared, he was booked into the Putnam County Jail.
He is facing the following charges:
- Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor
- Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person, Class C Misdemeanor