Semi driver airlifted after crash on I-69 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A semi driver was injured after crashing on Interstate 69 in Greene County.
The incident happened just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the northbound exit ramp at mile marker 98. That's in the southeastern part of the county.
The Greene County Sheriff's Office said responders found a semi and trailer overturned on the driver's side in the grass between the exit ramp and I-69.
The sheriff's office said the driver, Juan Loyola (68) of Texas, was trapped inside.
Loyola was extracted from the semi and flown to an Indianapolis hospital via helicopter. Deputies said he was conscious when he was transported.
The cause of the accident is under investigation, but the sheriff's office said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors.
Officials said the northbound exit ramp would be closed for an extended period of time so crews could clean up the area.