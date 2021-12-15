Seelyville and Vigo County agree to interlocal agreement - here's what that means

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Town of Seelyville and Vigo County have reached an interlocal agreement. The deal means the county can support the town in various ways and enforce county ordinances.
The Vigo County Commissioners and the Seelyville Town Council approved the arrangement Tuesday.
The town asked for help because it did not have the resources to cite and condemn blighted properties. Now the county building inspector will be able to do that at the town’s request.
The county has struck similar deals with other towns like Riley. In that case, the county will help with snow plowing.