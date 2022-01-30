'See You In Terre Haute' community plan encourages you to invite others to Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local brand is encouraging you to invite others to come to Terre Haute.
This is through the "See You In Terre Haute" community plan.
Nearly 2.5 years ago, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce launched this initiative.
Citizens, businesses, and government leaders came up with this plan to address the hardships Vigo County faces.
The overall goal is to halt population decline and increase per capita income for our citizens.
Board members say this plan outlines their vision for the future, and how you play the most important role.
"It's bigger than just me, it's bigger than just a group of people sitting around a table. It's community members and residents who are really passionate about the community," Director of Community Engagement John Alsip said.
Board members say the best way to get involved is to subscribe to the newsletter, to better stay engaged with what's going on!