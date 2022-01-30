 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations in excess of 4 inches and ice accumulations in
excess of a tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southwest and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There remains some uncertainty on the path
of the storm which could impact precipitation types and amounts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

'See You In Terre Haute' community plan encourages you to invite others to Terre Haute

  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local brand is encouraging you to invite others to come to Terre Haute.

This is through the "See You In Terre Haute" community plan.

Nearly 2.5 years ago, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce launched this initiative.

Citizens, businesses, and government leaders came up with this plan to address the hardships Vigo County faces.

The overall goal is to halt population decline and increase per capita income for our citizens.

Board members say this plan outlines their vision for the future, and how you play the most important role.

"It's bigger than just me, it's bigger than just a group of people sitting around a table. It's community members and residents who are really passionate about the community," Director of Community Engagement John Alsip said.

Board members say the best way to get involved is to subscribe to the newsletter, to better stay engaged with what's going on!