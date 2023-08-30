Section of this Clinton Street will be closed after Monday's fire - here's how it could impact your Little Italy plans

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters in Clinton are still cleaning up after a Monday night fire. We told you before a fire destroyed the Clinton Pour House.

The restaurant operated as a bar and grill for several years in the town.

On Wednesday, firefighters were putting out a smaller fire at the business.

The Clinton Fire Department says the building is a total loss and will eventually need to be torn down. A portion of Mulberry Street will be closed due to the fire.

That may affect how you get to the Little Italy Festival.

The city is closing the road between Main Street and 3rd Street. You can still access the alley by the building if you're coming from 3rd Street.