Company seeks to build carbon wells

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County residents had the chance to learn more about a proposal to inject and store carbon dioxide underground.
The Environmental Protection Agency held a public meeting and hearing at Indiana State University on Thursday to discuss Wabash Carbon Services plans to build wells in both Vigo and Vermillion counties.
Wabash Carbon Services is a parent company of Wabash Valley Resouces, which has already received approval to build two injection wells in Vermillion and Vigo counties.
Residents, like Doug Scott, still have concerns after hearing from the company.
"People are concerned that this is an experimental operation, and there's not too many in the United States," he said. "They're concerned for their family. They're concerned for their children. They're concerned for their environment."
Vermillion County resident Tim Yocum hopes the EPA will consider conducting a similar meeting in Vermillion County before issuing a decision.
"The interest was very high and a lot of people are concerned, and those people have a right to know," he said. "That's something I think we need to put high priority. In government, when you're serving, the government ought to be open to the people."