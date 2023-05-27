Second arrest made in shots fired incident at Gregg Park in Vincennes

Police have made a second arrest in the April 10 shots fired incident at Gregg Park in Vincennes.
Daerin Bernard Pasley, 20, of Washington, Ind., was arrested May 26 in Lawrence County, Ill. He was taken into custody by Illinois authorities without incident and is pending extradition back to Indiana. Pasley had been at large since April 10 when the Vincennes Police Department responded to an incident near Gregg Park involving a gun being fired.
The investigation concluded one bullet struck an occupied vehicle. Tyriq Lavelle Glenn, 18, was previously arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. Glenn was held on a $5000 cash bond at the Knox County Jail.