Seasonal depression may extend into the spring - there are ways to fight it and help is available

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across central and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to persist well into next week with additional
rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday morning and continue falling to 11.4 feet Thursday,
March 16.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across central and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to persist well into next week with additional
rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 22.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Wednesday was 23.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 10.4 feet Saturday,
March 18.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across central and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to persist well into next week with additional
rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton
Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles.  South Lake Area and 10
homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood.  Water is at
critical stage for a few agricultural levees.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday /8:30 PM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 22.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Wednesday /8:30 PM EST Wednesday/ was
22.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 11.7 feet
Saturday, March 18.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Seasonal depression may extend into the spring - there are ways to fight it and help is available

  • Updated
  • 0
Seasonal depression may extend into the spring - there are ways to fight it and help available

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People can feel depression and anxiety at any point in the year - even more in seasonal transitions. Health officials want people to know there are ways to fight it and that help is here.

Anna Ellis is a licensed clinical and mental health counselor at FSA Counseling Center in Terre Haute. She says there are two main types of seasonal depression.

"There's one that happens in the winter time that has symptoms of tiredness, weight gain, kind of just introverting, not really wanting to do a whole lot," said Ellis.

People who experience this, suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder, or S.A.D. Most of the time SAD is triggered in the winter. However, it's more common in the spring and summer than you might think. Then, it's known as “reverse SAD."

“Summer Seasonal Affective Disorder is one where you are hyper-active. You have sleeplessness. A lot of it is based on your sleep cycle," said Ellis.    

A study from the National Institute of Mental Health found spring is actually when suicide rates reach its highest point. The study found the rise in sunlight after the winter season raises the energy levels in people.

This means for someone who had been depressed in the winter, may feel more energy to move forward with suicide. Officials say light therapy through the winter can help ease the transition into more sunlight. Ellis says changes in your sleep schedule could contribute as well.

"Our sleep cycle regulates our serotonin and melatonin. When that cycle gets off from time change of season change that can affect our bodies production of those two chemicals," Ellis said.

Even though seasonal transitions can be hard, there are ways to combat feelings of anxiety and depression before they set in.

"Exercise is amazing. Walking, alone, can do miracles - again, sunlight, activity. Just being out there, being social," said Ellis.

The most important thing of all is simple communication. Let people know how you're feeling and what you're thinking.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, here is a list of resources available here in the Wabash Valley:

Recommended for you