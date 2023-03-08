Seasonal depression may extend into the spring - there are ways to fight it and help is available

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People can feel depression and anxiety at any point in the year - even more in seasonal transitions. Health officials want people to know there are ways to fight it and that help is here.
Anna Ellis is a licensed clinical and mental health counselor at FSA Counseling Center in Terre Haute. She says there are two main types of seasonal depression.
"There's one that happens in the winter time that has symptoms of tiredness, weight gain, kind of just introverting, not really wanting to do a whole lot," said Ellis.
People who experience this, suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder, or S.A.D. Most of the time SAD is triggered in the winter. However, it's more common in the spring and summer than you might think. Then, it's known as “reverse SAD."
“Summer Seasonal Affective Disorder is one where you are hyper-active. You have sleeplessness. A lot of it is based on your sleep cycle," said Ellis.
A study from the National Institute of Mental Health found spring is actually when suicide rates reach its highest point. The study found the rise in sunlight after the winter season raises the energy levels in people.
This means for someone who had been depressed in the winter, may feel more energy to move forward with suicide. Officials say light therapy through the winter can help ease the transition into more sunlight. Ellis says changes in your sleep schedule could contribute as well.
"Our sleep cycle regulates our serotonin and melatonin. When that cycle gets off from time change of season change that can affect our bodies production of those two chemicals," Ellis said.
Even though seasonal transitions can be hard, there are ways to combat feelings of anxiety and depression before they set in.
"Exercise is amazing. Walking, alone, can do miracles - again, sunlight, activity. Just being out there, being social," said Ellis.
The most important thing of all is simple communication. Let people know how you're feeling and what you're thinking.
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, here is a list of resources available here in the Wabash Valley: