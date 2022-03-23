Search efforts continue for Jasper County missing woman Bethany Ruby Bower

JASPER COUNTY, IL. (WTHI) - The search continues for a missing Jasper County, Illinois woman.
Bethany Ruby Bower, 38, was last seen on July 28 in Newton, Illinois.
Bower is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes. She's 5'8" and weighs around 160 pounds.
Illinois State Police and the Jasper County Sheriff's Office say they have investigated several leads, but so far, none have been successful.
Her older sister, Barb Lingafelter wants to thank the community for continuing to be so involved in the case.
"If you've seen anything suspicious around last summer or early last fall just please turn it in," Lingafelter said.
"Any little tidbit might spark something else that they know about that we don't know about because we're the community."
If you have any information -- Lingafelter asks that you please call the Newton City Police Department at (618) 783- 8478.
There's also a Facebook page you can join to help with the search called "Bring Beth Home."