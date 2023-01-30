Search continues for wanted Martin County man

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The hunt is still on for a man officers believe injured a deputy while fleeing from police.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says officers tried to arrest Zane Sanders.

Police say sanders fled and that he hurt a deputy in the process.

The sheriff's office says the deputy has since been treated and released from a local hospital.

Sheriff Josh Greene says Sanders is suspected to be in Martin County.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the sheriff's office at 812-247-3726.