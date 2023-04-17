Search continues for two Indiana University students who went missing while boating

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The search continues for two international students from Indiana University who went missing in Lake Monroe.
Conservation officers are searching for Siddhant Shah, 19, and Aryan Vaidya, 20.
They went missing Saturday while swimming.
They were boating with friends when they anchored the double-decker pontoon to swim.
Friends tried to help but couldn't find them when they didn't surface.
DNR crews used sonar and scuba divers on Sunday to search for the pair. They said they would continue to search Monday.