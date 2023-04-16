Search continues for missing IU students at Monroe Lake

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Conservation Officers have returned to Monroe Lake to search for two missing Indiana University students.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials said Siddhant Shah, 19, and Aryan Vaidya, 20, were boating on a pontoon with friends on Monroe Lake Saturday afternoon when the group anchored to swim. When both men did not resurface, friends tried to help but were unsuccessful.
Rescue crews utilizing side scan sonar and scuba divers searched the area Saturday, but had to suspend operations once it got dark.
Indiana University Student Services assisted with transporting the group back to campus and providing counselling services.