OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The search will resume for a man who didn't resurface at a lake in southern Illinois Monday.

Richland County, Illinois, dispatch got the call just after 4 p.m. The caller said a man was in the water and had not resurfaced.

This happened at the East Fork Lake in Olney. Several first responders searched until around 10 p.m. Monday night.

They did not locate the victim.

East Fork Lake is closed until further notice.