Scouting luncheon raises thousands for Boy Scouts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Crossroads for America Council's Governor's Luncheon for Scouting took place on Wednesday.
The meal raised money for boy scouts in the Wabash Valley. Over 100 local businesses were in attendance to show their support.
Attendees listened to Governor Eric Holcomb give a speech on the topic through a live stream.
One organizer, Ashley Logan, spoke on the importance of raising funds to keep oy scouting alive.
"They're going on adventures. They're going camping. They're going hiking. They're going rock climbing. They're learning how to shoot a bb gun. They're learning how to shoot a bow and arrow, swimming sports, watersports, it can just be about anything."
The group raised over $27,000 at the luncheon.