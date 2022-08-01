SCORE looking for volunteers in a number of positions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If helping people in your community start businesses sounds exciting to you, then you may want to look into SCORE.
SCORE is a non-profit organization that works with people wanting to start their own business. Volunteers offer mentorship to help make their business succeed.
Right now, SCORE is looking for volunteers in many different positions, from workshop presenters to mentors. Volunteers often work remotely, and are needed in both Indiana and Illinois.
