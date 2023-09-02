Scientists tracking lizard sightings in southeastern Indiana

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is asking people to track sightings of common wall lizards.
The reptiles were recently found in southeastern Indiana.
DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife biologists said they observed an estimated 20 to 35 wall lizards living in a rock-lined embankment bordering the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg, Ind., about 2 miles from the Ohio state line.
Since that initial discovery, members of the public and DNR have identified additional wall lizard colonies in Aurora and Rising Sun.
Common wall lizards are not native to North America and are not generally dangerous.
However, scientists fear they outcompete native species like common five-lined skinks for food and shelter, though more research is needed to understand their interactions.
Sightings of common wall lizards, especially those backed by photographs, should be emailed to HerpSurveys@dnr.IN.gov.
All currently known sites are located along the Ohio River where the lizards inhabit rocky and vegetated banks of the river and a nearby rock wall.
Indiana DNR said it's conducting additional surveys to better understand the situation.
The common wall lizard is a European species that became established in Cincinnati during the early 1950s after several of them were intentionally released. This non-native species has since colonized much of the Cincinnati area, including parts of northern Kentucky, and is currently expanding into nearby areas of southwest Ohio. They have been approaching the Indiana border in recent years, according to the DNR.
Find out more about common wall lizards here.