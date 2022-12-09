Schools prepping students for the "iLearn" assessment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Schools are paying extra close attention and prepping their students for the next round of testing in April.
Redd Howard is one of many students across the state of Indiana who is prepping for his "iLearn" assessment.
To prepare for this test, Howard took the "iReady" exam to see where his progress was at.
"I struggled a little bit in math, but this year has been a lot better than past couple of years. I did, I grew a lot from the last one, it's fun. It's helping me a lot so," said Howard.
Grades three through eight take tests focused on Math, English, and Science.
Principal Monty Kirk at North Vermillion Junior and Senior High School says schools across Indiana and his school, didn't test as high as they would've liked in last year's testing.
To get their test scores up, North Vermillion is testing its students in "iReady."
"How they perform on "iReady" is how they will learn on "iLearn," we use "iReady" throughout the school year to target where our students are at, pick up standards in students for growth and move kids so that when they do take "iLearn." We have a pretty good idea where they'll perform and what our strengths and weaknesses are," said Assistant Principal at North Vermillion, Kim Britton.
North Vermillion also started a "PLC" or Professional Learning Community. Every Wednesday, educators set time aside to get together to discuss the curriculum and come up with new strategies to help improve students' education.
Kirk says they have not received all the data yet from the "iReady" assessments, but he is confident the students are improving.
"We do know, just by listening in our hallways, passed a couple of days, that they've really stretched and grown from where they were at the start of the year to where they are now," said Kirk.
After struggling in past years, Howard says he has seen growth after receiving his test scores, as he scored 50 points higher in "iReady."
"One point is a lot by itself, but 50 points is a lot...Makes me feel good I could learn that much. I didn't realize that I could, but I did," said Howard.
Based on his recent practice test, Howard says he feels prepared to take the "iLearn" assessment in April.