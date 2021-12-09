You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until noon EST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Schools in Paris, Il to get funding to enhance education for girls

  • Updated
  • 0

PARIS, Ill (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley School district is getting money that'll help more girls enhance their education.

Paris Union School District 95 will be getting $187,900.50 from the state. The money is part of a $1.1 million dollar award to school units around Illinois.

Paris school state money

Students attending Paris, Il school 

That money will help increase access for girls to STEAM classes. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Specifically, that money in Paris will go toward hosting special summer camps and after-school opportunities.

It'll also create community partnerships, and bring in women STEAM mentors to discuss career options with students.