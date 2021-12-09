Schools in Paris, Il to get funding to enhance education for girls

PARIS, Ill (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley School district is getting money that'll help more girls enhance their education.
Paris Union School District 95 will be getting $187,900.50 from the state. The money is part of a $1.1 million dollar award to school units around Illinois.
That money will help increase access for girls to STEAM classes. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Specifically, that money in Paris will go toward hosting special summer camps and after-school opportunities.
It'll also create community partnerships, and bring in women STEAM mentors to discuss career options with students.