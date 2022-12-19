School starts the week with some unique hands-on learning

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Ouabache Elementary had a fun-filled start to the school week.
Students got to put on their chef hats to decorate cookies, show off their creative side making ornaments, and more.
Activities were separate from school curriculum. But, kids still got to do some hands-on-learning with real-world skills like baking, STEM, and sports.
The main goal was to boost student engagement and creativity.
One teacher shared that teachers were even excited for the day of fun while planning activities.
"We talked about it. Everybody's like, 'well, I can do this," or 'I can do this." So, it was something that everybody just jumped on board. That's Ouabache. Ouabache does that," Christinia Brown shared.
The idea for the day came from a book about teaching called "Teach Like a Pirate" by Dave Burgess.