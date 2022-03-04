 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site down to Mount Carmel.

White River at Petersburg to Hazleton.


.Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg and
Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.
Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be
extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Saturday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Friday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 9.6 feet
Monday, March 14.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

School resource officers make changes, form positive relationships with students

  • Updated
  • 0
Vigo County School continue to unravel 'Uncommon Strategic Plan'

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local resource officers have had to make changes recently to their day-to-day procedures.

Instead of teaching classes, officers tell us they have to monitor school safety all day.

This is because they say recent events have led them to tighten security.

But, while they do this, they say they get to have some fun along the way.

Officers tell us they get to form positive relationships with their students.

They say sometimes they have had multiple generations of family come through the doors of their schools.

This is something both Phil Haley and Bob Hines say they enjoy about their jobs, even if they can no longer be in the classroom.

"The parents are former students of mine a lot of times. There's a lot of them that know me from when I protected them. Now I protect their kids," said Haley.

"I consider every one of the kids here in the building part of my family and all good friends," said Hines.

The officers say they monitor situations locally and around the nation to keep your students safe.

