School resource officers make changes, form positive relationships with students

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local resource officers have had to make changes recently to their day-to-day procedures.
Instead of teaching classes, officers tell us they have to monitor school safety all day.
This is because they say recent events have led them to tighten security.
But, while they do this, they say they get to have some fun along the way.
Officers tell us they get to form positive relationships with their students.
They say sometimes they have had multiple generations of family come through the doors of their schools.
This is something both Phil Haley and Bob Hines say they enjoy about their jobs, even if they can no longer be in the classroom.
"The parents are former students of mine a lot of times. There's a lot of them that know me from when I protected them. Now I protect their kids," said Haley.
"I consider every one of the kids here in the building part of my family and all good friends," said Hines.
The officers say they monitor situations locally and around the nation to keep your students safe.