School resource officers make changes, form positive relationships with students

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Terre Haute. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site down to Mount Carmel. White River at Petersburg to Hazleton. .Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg and Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Both rivers have crested and are receding. Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued by noon Saturday. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of Montezuma begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM EST Friday was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 9.6 feet Monday, March 14. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&